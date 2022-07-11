Kansas police are looking into church vandalism

The Church of England declines to define “woman”

Vandals spray-paint a Kansas church with pro-abortion sentiments.

Church of the Ascension in Overland Park however investigated by police.

Archdiocese of Kansas City says it’s an attempt to “terrify” the church.

Local news sources suggest someone vandalized a Kansas church over the weekend by spray-painting pro-abortion sentiments. This has led to a police investigation into who did it.

Kansas City cited police sources to claim the incident happened early Sunday morning at the Church of the Ascension in Overland Park.

Images shot outside the church show “My body, my choice” painted in red spray paint on a wall.

Archbishop Joseph Naumann of the Archdiocese of Kansas City, Kansas, told the station, “This is an attempt to terrify the church into silence.”

Naumann said the statue of Mary however painted to seem like blood.

As a result of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, churches across the country have been vandalized. This implies there is no longer a constitutional right to abortion, and each state can decide whether to allow, regulate, or forbid it.

No information about the suspects was provided right away. Police in Overland Park is looking into what happened.

Naumann, on the other hand, says people may have diverse beliefs and still respect each other.

Naumann said of the vandals, “I’ll pray for them.” “They’re probably not a happy person if they do this.”