Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Latest
  • Kansas police are looking into church vandalism
Kansas police are looking into church vandalism

Kansas police are looking into church vandalism

Articles
Advertisement
Kansas police are looking into church vandalism

The Church of England declines to define “woman”

Advertisement
  • Vandals spray-paint a Kansas church with pro-abortion sentiments.
  • Church of the Ascension in Overland Park however investigated by police.
  • Archdiocese of Kansas City says it’s an attempt to “terrify” the church.
Advertisement

Local news sources suggest someone vandalized a Kansas church over the weekend by spray-painting pro-abortion sentiments. This has led to a police investigation into who did it.

Kansas City cited police sources to claim the incident happened early Sunday morning at the Church of the Ascension in Overland Park.

Images shot outside the church show “My body, my choice” painted in red spray paint on a wall.

Archbishop Joseph Naumann of the Archdiocese of Kansas City, Kansas, told the station, “This is an attempt to terrify the church into silence.”

Naumann said the statue of Mary however painted to seem like blood.

As a result of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, churches across the country have been vandalized. This implies there is no longer a constitutional right to abortion, and each state can decide whether to allow, regulate, or forbid it.

Advertisement

Also Read

Seven kidnapped people rescued by Nigerian police
Seven kidnapped people rescued by Nigerian police

Nigerian police rescued seven kidnapped individuals from a jungle in the southern...

No information about the suspects was provided right away. Police in Overland Park is looking into what happened.

Naumann, on the other hand, says people may have diverse beliefs and still respect each other.

Naumann said of the vandals, “I’ll pray for them.” “They’re probably not a happy person if they do this.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Emmanuel Macron proposes big rise in defence budget
Emmanuel Macron proposes big rise in defence budget
Germany yet to make decision on sending tanks to Ukraine
Germany yet to make decision on sending tanks to Ukraine
Rishi Sunak fined for not wearing seatbelt
Rishi Sunak fined for not wearing seatbelt
Chris Hipkins set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand PM
Chris Hipkins set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand PM
Senior House Republicans are moving swiftly to filed case against Homeland security  
Senior House Republicans are moving swiftly to filed case against Homeland security  
Greta Thunberg detained by police at a protest outside a western German village
Greta Thunberg detained by police at a protest outside a western German village
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story