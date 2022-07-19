Karan Kundrra on meeting Ranbir Kapoor on Dance Deewane Juniors

Karan Kundrra spotted at the Mumbai airport
Karan Kundra is hosting Dance Deewane Juniors, a dance reality show. He...
Karan Kundrra met Ranbir Kapoor. Karan was the host of the dance reality show. Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Marzi Pestonji were the judges. The actor from the movie “Barfi” was on the show to talk about his new period drama, “Shamshera,” which will come out in theatres on July 22.
Karan said Ranbir is Neetu Kapoor’s son. Tejasswi was also at the shoot. If these incidents had transpired in the first several weeks of my shoot, Meri band bajj jaati would have been lost. Ranbir is honest, shy, warm, and speaks well. He looks like Neetu Ji’s son. You all know him as Neetuji’s son, and I’ve worked with her before. When I met Ranbir, I realised he’s inherited her amazing morals. He added, “That’s why the country adores him.”
There were several sweet moments in the episode. One of them is certainly when Ranbir danced with Neetu Kapoor on his late father and actor Rishi Kapoor’s hit songs. They also danced on Shamshera’s songs on stage. Apart from him, his leading lady Vaani Kapoor also graced the stage.
