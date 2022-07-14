Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges

Kevin Spacey pleaded not guilty to four counts of sexual assault.

The 62-year-old “House of Cards” actor is accused of assaulting three men in London, New York, and Gloucestershire.

According to Britain’s PA Media news agency, Kevin Spacey pleaded not guilty in a London court on Thursday to four counts of sexual assault and one count of inflicting penetrative sexual intercourse without consent.

The 62-year-old “House of Cards” actor, who wore a blue suit and tie to court however charged in June with four charges of sexual assault against three men and a fifth count of causing penetrative sexual conduct without consent.

Spacey was in court last on June 16. He provided deputy chief magistrate Tan Ikram his name, date of birth, and London address. Kevin also heard the charges against him read out loud.

He is accused of two charges of sexual assault against a guy in London in 2005, a third count against a different man in London in 2008, and a fourth count against a man in New York.

In 2013, Gloucestershire was in the west of England. The sixth charge, non-consensual penetrative action, also relates to 2013.

During Thursday’s hearing, Judge Wall set a trial date for June 6, 2023, for three to four weeks.

Spacey won two Oscars for his roles in “The Usual Suspects” and “American Beauty.” From 2003 to 2015, he was the artistic director of London’s Old Vic.

He was also in the Netflix drama “House of Cards,” which is about politics, and he’s been acting again in the past year.

