Khalid Malik Discloses Sad Information About His Depression

Khalid Malik is a multi-talented and adaptable Pakistani actor, model, radio host, and entertainer.

Recently shared heartbreaking aspects of his life in an interview.

Khalid Malik is a multi-talented and adaptable Pakistani actor, model, radio host, and entertainer who has long been active in the entertainment sector.

Advertisement

He has so far appeared in numerous radio shows, game shows, dramas, and morning shows.

Khalid Malik recently shared heartbreaking aspects of his life in an interview. Khalid Malik recounted his experience with anxiety and sadness and how he managed to get over that time in his life.

I’ve been in the entertainment world for the past 22 years, so people know me as an actor and entertainer.

When discussing his difficult time in life, Khalid Malik remarked, Everyone has their own challenges.

My marriages and relationships were where I learned the most about myself. My first marriage in particular was an awakening for me, and my sadness soon followed.

I was only trying to get through that stage when I noticed something was wrong with me.

Advertisement

Read More: Lafangey faces plagiarism accusations

Khalid remarked that “I remember I was sitting at my lawyer’s office to file a divorce and right away I started crying because I couldn’t hold my emotions.”

This situation helped me recognize how much control this situation has over my thoughts and feelings.

Another day, while I sat in my office, I became aware that I was about to pass away because my heart racing so fast.

According to him, males in our culture however burdened physically and spiritually. Thus they should be provided a safe environment to express their feelings and encouraged to do so without being judged.