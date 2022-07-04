Komal Baig Blessed With A Baby Boy

Aima Baig is a gifted and skilled Pakistani singer.

She has performed many songs for Pakistani dramas and motion pictures.

Her sister Komal Baig tied the knot with blogger Salem Baig last year.

Advertisement

Aima Baig, Komal Baig’s sister, helped make Komal Baig a popular topic of conversation. Aima is a gifted and skilled Pakistani singer. She earned everything through her own hard work. She quickly established a name for herself in the profession.

Aima Baig’s captivating voice helped her get a lot of admiration and acclaim around the world. She has performed many songs for Pakistani dramas and motion pictures.

In a recent turn of events, Komal Baig married blogger Salem AQ from Dubai. Komal and Salem AQ’s Nikkah ceremony took place last year.

Her wedding was therefore received extensive media coverage.

Aima Baig’s younger sister who tied the knot with Salem Baig in August 2021, has been recently blessed with an adorable baby boy.

To let their friends and followers know the good news, Komal Baig and her husband Salem took to their official Instagram pages.

Read More: The girl from Hollywood

Komal captioned a stunning photo of the newborn with “Our little miracle. Abdul Mustafa Salem. Thank God, in the name of Allah.

As soon as the photo surfaced on social media, a number of famous people and acquaintances left congratulations and well wishes for the pair in the comments area.