Kyle Richards: She Never Seen Erika Jayne Drink Like That

Kyle Richards says her response to Erika Jayne yelling at Garcelle Beauvais’ son was “misinterpreted”.

She also addressed her behavior towards Sutton Stracke in the social media post, saying she “obviously had a few drinks”.

The Halloween Kills actress said she felt “absolutely terrible” watching the clips.

Kyle Richards is pointing the finger at booze after saying her response to Erika Jayne yelling at Garcelle Beauvais’ son was “misinterpreted.” Is it the alcohol’s fault?

“We are all parents and [I] certainly wouldn’t want anyone speaking to any of our children like that,” Kyle, 53, wrote via Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 5. “Until Mexico, we had never seen Erika drink like that. So this was new behavior we were seeing. I think while focusing on that, the more important issue was being minimized.”

The Halloween Kills actress went on to explain that she, “hopes you know me well enough now to know I certainly do not condone speaking to children like that,” she also stated, “never posts things like this” but felt “absolutely terrible watching these clips.”

The lengthy statement comes one day after a teaser of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode airing on Wednesday, July 6, showed Erika, 50, telling Beauvais’ son Jax, 14, to “get the f-k out” of his mother’s birthday celebration.

Following the publication of the sneak preview, viewers chastised Kyle and her husband Mauricio Umansky for praising Erika’s “more relaxed” demeanour throughout the party — something the California native believes wasn’t “meant to be disrespectful.”

“I had not seen what Erika said to Jax in person but was told about it the following day, along with some other funny moments,” she clarified, referring to the “Pretty Mess” singer’s inebriation rather than the encounter itself.

Richards also addressed her behavior towards Sutton Stracke in the social media post, explaining that she “obviously had a few drinks” before claiming the 50-year-old’s two miscarriages sounded like “bulls—t.”

Fans of RHOBH noted that Garcelle had unfollowed Erika on social media before the season 12 debut in May. During a February interview, the Jamie Foxx Show alum exclusively told Us Weekly that she wasn’t on good terms with the former Chicago star, stating, “For me, I want to follow individuals that [when] you’re viewing their feed, you want to follow them.” You’d want to like them. You want to cheer them on, and I didn’t want to. I didn’t want to watch it.”

