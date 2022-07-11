The horror-comedy movie Lafangey however slated to exhibited in Islamabad.

The film will come out on Eid-ul-Adha as scheduled.

The horror-comedy movie Lafangey however banned because of production flaws. The crew didn’t appreciate receiving the news and questioned why an entire movie should prohibited.

It could have proposed that the movie however modified so it could however present in theatres. So, the film however slated to exhibit in Islamabad for a complete board review.

Tehmina Khaled, founder, and CEO of TAKEII PR said that following a complete board assessment in Islamabad, Lafangey however given the all-clear.

Khaled’s statement states Sindh and Punjab censor bodies had approved it. The movie will come out on Eid-ul-Adha as scheduled, along with other huge blockbusters like Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad and London Nahi Jaunga.

Given how arbitrary and unexpected censoring may be, this is a step in the right way. It may also show that a problem however handled through compromise. It will be interesting to observe how this choice affects Lafangey’s finish.

No matter what, props to the team, and I hope the cast and crew have fun creating the movie.