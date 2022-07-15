Advertisement
  PML-N Jalsa Lahore: Residents of PP-168 love Asad Khokhar: Maryam Nawaz
PML-N Jalsa Lahore: Residents of PP-168 love Asad Khokhar: Maryam Nawaz

PML-N Jalsa Lahore: Residents of PP-168 love Asad Khokhar: Maryam Nawaz

Articles
PML-N Jalsa Lahore: Residents of PP-168 love Asad Khokhar: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz. Image: Screengrab

19:30 (PST)15 Jul

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Friday said the residents of constituency PP-168 loved PML-N candidate, Asad Khokhar.

“The ones casting evil eye on Lahore should know that hey would have to return disappointed from here on July 17, God willing,” Maryam Nawaz said addressing a public gathering in Lahore, while campaigning for bye-polls in different districts of Punjab.

She said she felt sorry to say that Lahore had been orphan for the last four years. The Lahore which was visited by people from all over the country, would have been turned into ruins if the incompetent government would have stayed for one more year, she said.

“Alhamdulillah, Lahore has returned to the ones who would begin work to set more world records of development,” she said.

On Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement of cutting petrol and diesel prices on Thursday night, she said, “I slept peacefully last night after petrol price reduced. We all were satisfied upon provision of relief to the masses.”

She lauded Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz for lifting offals from Lahore streets and arteries within 24 hours of slaughtering of animals, unlike last four years when offals remained in residential areas for several days.

15:00 (PST)15 Jul

Campaign to end tonight

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a schedule stating that the campaign will end tonight at 12 AM. The deadline for election campaigns is July 15, 2022. The ECP said it has completed preparations for the by-polls.

A total of 4.57 million registered voters, including 2.46 million women, are eligible to vote in the by-polls. There are 3,131 polling stations, including 731 male, 700 female and 1700 combined polling stations established across the 20 constituencies.

A total of 9,562 polling booths have been set up for the by-polls. The ECP has deemed 1204 polling stations sensitive, and 696 highly sensitive.Polling stations from Lahore and Multan have been deemed sensitive.

09:35 (PST)15 Jul

09:28 (PST)15 Jul

LAHORE: PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif will address a rally in connection with the election campaign in Lahore today.

The rally will be held at Aiwan-e-Akbari Market on Friday at 5 PM. It must be noted that today is the last day of election campaigning for the bypolls.

The by-elections for 20 seats of the Punjab Assembly will be held on Sunday July 17. The seats fell vacant after the lawmakers belonging to PTI were disqualified for voting against party policies.

