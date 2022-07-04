Low-cost carriers claim passenger increase in June

Low-cost carriers. Ryanair and Wizz Air report an increase in passenger numbers in June.

The industry is recovering from two lean years during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Staff shortages have forced some airlines to reduce capacity, resulting in an increase in passengers.

Passenger numbers at two of Europe’s low-cost airlines jumped last month, as the industry recovers from two lean years during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Monday, Ryanair said that the number of passengers it carried in June increased from the previous year to 15.9 million. Its load factor, which measures the number of available aircraft seats that have been sold, increased by 23 percentage points to 95 percent.

Since the beginning of the year, the Irish-based airline reported a constant growth in passenger numbers and load factor, as travelers regained confidence in flying to the skies despite the recent increase of Covid infections in the United Kingdom.

Wizz Air, a competitor low-cost airline, reported carrying 4.34 million passengers in June, a rise of 180 percent year-over-year. The Hungary-based, London-listed airline also reported that its planes were more full than a year ago, with an average load factor of 86%, up from 64% in June 2021.

Michael O’Leary, the chief executive officer of Ryanair, warned this week that ticket prices in Europe will grow over the next few years as airlines pass along the higher cost of fuel, increasing labour costs, and air traffic control fees.

