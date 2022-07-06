Advertisement
Mahira Khan reveals unknown methods for going viral

  • People definitely know way of getting instant fame
  • In an Interview Mahira also discussed what she thinks can give a person instant fame
  • Mahira believes that speaking negatively about others is a quick way to go viral.
People definitely show de tactics to achieve instant fame, and social media is full of examples. This fleeting fame is so shallow and fleeting that it fades after a while. Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa recently called these superficial stars frivolous, implying that their image will be phased out soon. According to them, the TikTokers aren’t real stars because they haven’t seen the competition or been rejected.

Mahira Khan is a phenomenal actress who is widely regarded as the queen of Pakistan’s entertainment industry. She has made a name for herself in the industry, whether as a VJ or as an accomplished actress and model. This diva has some unique ideas for becoming a viral sensation. Mahira believes that speaking negatively about others is a quick way to go viral.

Controversial statements and contentious arguments can propel you to instant celebrity. She is certain that it will bring you instant fame and popularity. Mahira Khan became embroiled in a controversy after photos of her with Ranbeer Kapoor went viral on social media. It was not her intention to gain fame. Controversies and social media go hand in hand. The most interesting interview with Mahira Khan is presented here.

Quaid e Azam Zindabad, starring Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa, is set to be released on Eid Ul Adha. This film has generated a lot of excitement among fans. When it comes to movies, Mahira Khan considers herself cursed.

