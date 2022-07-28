Advertisement
  • Man charged in killing of dad shot in front of daughter while playing in Chicago area park
Articles
  • Khiryan Monroe, 20, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Servando Hamros.
  • Hamros was playing Pokémon Go with his 6-year-old daughter in a Chicago-area park.
  • His daughter witnessed the shooting but was unharmed.
An Illinois man was charged with the murder of a father who was playing Pokémon Go with his 6-year-old daughter in a Chicago-area park This month.

Khiryan Monroe, 20, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Servando Hamros on July 14. According to Fox Chicago, he is being held without bond.

Just after 9 p.m., Hamros, 29, was discovered lying along a canal in an Evanston park. He was declared dead at the scene. When an officer in the area heard gunshots, he went to the scene.

“The victim was out walking with his daughter in the park. The victim appeared to have a confrontation with at least one other subject while walking in the park. Shortly after this confrontation, an unknown armed offender shot and killed the victim “Evanston Police Commander Ryan Glew stated.

According to a Cook County medical examiner’s autopsy, Hamros died from a gunshot wound to the head. His daughter witnessed the shooting but was unharmed.

