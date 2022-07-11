Mariyam Nafees and Amaan Malik Simple Pictures On this Eid

Advertisement
  • Mariyam Nafees is a young and beautiful Pakistani model and entertainer.
  • Her unique work and attractive personality made her stand out to a lot of people.
  • Mariyam just got married to her life partner, 
Mariyam Nafees is a young and beautiful Pakistani model and entertainer who has been in the business for a few years. But her unique work and attractive personality made her stand out to a lot of people.

Mariyam Nafees is from Islamabad, and her family is knowledgeable about and supportive of her work in the entertainment industry. This is why she is a well-known star today, and her mother also looks very young and capable.

Mariyam just got married to her life partner, Amaan Ahmed, in a beautiful ceremony, and she looked beautiful. After married, this however the couple’s best Eid ul Fitr together. They shared some great moments from the day.

Mariyam Nafees is a well-known, well-known person who has done many important things in her career so far. She is a little girl who lives in Islamabad, which is the capital of Pakistan. She went to the best school and school in Pakistan for her education.

