Massachusetts Supreme Court rejects GOP appeal to ban mail-in voting

Massachusetts Supreme court overturned Republicans’ mail-in voting ban. By September’s primary, everyone can mail absentee ballots.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court concluded Monday that VOTES Act is constitutional.

Gov. Charlie Baker signed the bill on June 22. Permanent mail-in voting will cause voter fraud, state GOP said.

State election officials will issue more than 4.7 million ballot applications by July 23.

Democratic Elections Secretary William Galvin stated all voters benefit.

“It demonstrates the country is progressing when states revoke voting rights,” he said.

Jim Lyons, the Massachusetts GOP chairman, will appeal. “State and federal law issues” however raised, he said.

“The Supreme Judicial Court denied suspension,” he said. “We value their time.” State laws end with them.

“Their decisions must be constitutional” We’ve decided to ask the Supreme Court for emergency VOTES Act relief after talking with our counsel. The electioneering ban violates the first amendment, and absentee and early voters are handled differently.

The state GOP said the expansion of mail-in and early voting during the pandemic was transitory and that individuals must vote in person on election day.

Voters can only request a mail-in ballot if one of the state constitution’s exceptions applies, such as being out of town on election day or having a disability or religious beliefs.

Galvin’s lawyers said the new rule is fine since the Legislature’s election power is not as limited as Republicans contend.