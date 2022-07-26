McDonald’s menu prices rise, yet sales rise.

Sales at McDonald’s US locations that have been operational for at least 13 months increased 3.7 percent.

Customers are embracing McDonald’s price increases on its menu. According to a report released on Tuesday by the firm, sales at McDonald’s US locations that have been operational for at least 13 months increased 3.7 percent.

According to McDonald’s, this growth was fueled by rising menu prices and “discount offerings” on its standard menu and through its app.

Restaurant chains have been hiking menu pricing as inflation surges due to both an increase in their own expenditures as well as the observation that customers are not yet hesitant to pay more.

Restaurants have been emphasizing value to offset increased pricing, whether it be more food for your money or an experience that justifies the cost.

Customers who order through the McDonald’s app and are members of the brand’s loyalty program are also eligible for some freebies from McDonald’s.

For instance, the business offered free fries to those customers earlier this month in observance of “National French Fry Day.” Mariah Carey and the brand teamed up late last year to offer gifts to app users.

Additionally, McDonald’s celebrity meals program, which enables customers to request their favorite dishes from musicians and other celebrities they respect, has been a success.

Because they are spending so much more at the store, customers may believe they are getting a better deal at a fast-food restaurant.

According to information made public earlier this month by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, grocery prices increased 12.2 percent in the year ending in June, unadjusted for seasonal variations. Menu prices increased by just 7.7 percent throughout that time.

However, when more individuals begin to believe that the US is experiencing a recession, consumers may eventually start to cut back on their purchasing. In a statement on Tuesday, Chris Kempczinski, the CEO of McDonald’s, bowed to the predicament.

The operating situation is still difficult across the competitive landscape, he declared. “We are preparing for a variety of circumstances.”

