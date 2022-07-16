Medical examiner rules Ivana Trump’s death accidental

Ivana Trump died Thursday in New York City.

She was the mother of Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump.

The medical examiner says she died of blunt impact injuries to the torso.

Advertisement

The medical examiner for New York City confirmed Friday that Ivana Trump died of “blunt impact injuries” to the torso.

Trump, a longtime businesswoman, died Thursday in New York City. She was 73 years old. She was the mother of Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump.

On Thursday, the NYPD claimed there “appears to be no criminality” in her death. A statement indicates that around 12:40 p.m. ET, officers received a call about an “aided person” and found a “73-year-old woman who was unconscious and not responding.”

The New York Fire Department responded to a complaint about a heart attack at home. The time and place of the answer matched what the NYPD stated was Trump’s location. The fire department stated the guy was already deceased when they arrived.

Police stated EMS said Trump was dead at the spot.

Ivana Trump grew up in Czechoslovakia when it was a communist country. She collaborated with Donald Trump on several of his most notable real estate ventures. After his sensational affair with Marla Maples, who became Donald Trump’s second wife and the mother of their daughter Tiffany, the couple split up in 1992.

Advertisement

After the divorce, Ivana Trump married and divorced twice more while living on jets and traveling the world.

Ivanka Trump tweeted that she was “heartbroken” at her mother’s passing, adding, “She lived life to the fullest, never missing a moment to laugh or dance.” I’ll always miss her, and we’ll keep her in our hearts.

Also Read