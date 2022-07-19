Melissa Suffield rushed to hospital after horrific accident at home

Melissa Suffield was rushed to the hospital after a horrific accident at home.

Melissa Suffield has informed her followers that she had to rush to the hospital after getting hurt at home.

The celebrity said she “busted” her ankle after falling on one of her son’s toys when he was just a year old.

She posted from the trunk of a car: “On my way to the hospital, I’m hoping to arrive early so I can leave and return home before it gets too hot.

“Additionally, let’s hope it’s not anything major. Although it hurts terribly, I can put a little weight on it this morning.”

Added her: “My foot won’t move in a few different directions. So it’s best to look into it.”

Later, the actress released a photo of her X-ray result with her identifying information crossed off.

Later, Melissa wrote to her followers with some encouraging news: “Many thanks! No broken bones!” RICE, basically, and keep it especially cool in this heat since it is still MASSIVELY swelled.

“In four weeks, she hoped to “hopefully see some improvement and normal walking.”

“It will be 12 days before I am alone once more. Please think healing thoughts! Please think healing thoughts!

“Also, despite the fact that it being the weekend, I was checked in, treated for minor injuries, subjected to an x-ray, seen for minor injuries once more, and then released in less than an hour.

“Great work was done all around. It’s time to enter the wading pool to chill off that ankle!”

She disclosed her injury, which occurred in the house she lives husband cruise director Robert Brendan and their kid, the day before.

She penned: “I walked into the kitchen and tripped over one of River’s toys, busting my ankle as a result.

“There are no cabs at all, and the tiny urgent care facility is almost completely without an X-ray machine on the weekends (and I fear I may need one because it’s quite difficult to put weight on it and it’s somewhat bruised and quite numb).

If it doesn’t get better tomorrow, I’m suddenly quite eager to spend the heatwave in a minor injuries unit on a Monday morning.

