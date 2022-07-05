Merub Ali with Sarah Khan’s daughter their cute interaction wins hearts

Asim Azhar and Merub Ali named Free Fire Pakistan ambassadors
Sarah Khan’s daughter Alyana Falak and rising star Merub Ali are showing that they are the new best friends in Ktown by showing off their friendship on social media.
The Sinf e Aahan actor’s sweet interactions with the Laapata actor’s daughter are sure to melt hearts online.
Merub and Sarah seem to be working on a project together, and Alyana and her future best friend are having the time of their lives.
Her fans loved the videos so much that they couldn’t help but love the new best friends. Sarah and Falak got married in July 2020, and in June of this year, they told everyone they were having their first child.
On the job front, Sarah Khan’s performance in the drama series Hum Tum was praised. The drama serial was written by Saima Akram Chaudhry, and Danish Nawaz is in charge of the direction.
