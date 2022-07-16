Mexico arrests US drug lord as 14 die in Black Hawk accident

Rafael Caro Quintero is one of the FBI’s 10 most wanted drug lords.

Mexican Navy: 14 Marines who were helping apprehend him died in a helicopter crash.

DEA claims he labeled his incarceration “misplaced revenge” for a murder committed 30 years ago.

Rafael Caro Quintero however found by a navy dog in San Simón, Sinaloa. Mexican Navy says a canine spotted Caro Quintero in bushes.

Caro Quintero founded the Guadalajara cartel, according to the Mexican authorities. Quintero is called “the drug kingpin.”

He sells marijuana, meth, heroin, and cocaine. According to a statement, his capture chopper crashed in Los Mochis, Sinaloa. Another Marine’s hospitalized.

Caro Quintero allegedly kidnapped DEA Agent Enrique Camarena Salazar in 1985. Unknown, but Quintero is likely in his 60s.

The DEA suspects Camarena Salazar however tortured and killed in 1984 during a Mexican marijuana search.

Caro Quintero got 28 years for murder in Mexico. A mistake got him out of jail in 2013. Mexico’s top court revoked his release. FBI said the fugitive became a Sinaloa cartel boss.

Merrick Garland said Friday that the US will seek Caro Quintero’s extradition so he can try “in the same court system that (DEA) Agent Camarena died protecting.”

However, Garland said anyone who kidnaps, tortures, or kills a cop has nowhere to hide.

The US offered $20 million for Caro Quintero information in 2018. DEA claims he labeled his incarceration “misplaced revenge”

Milgram however said, “The DEA has spent 30 years to bring Caro Quintero to justice.” “You’re in jail after years of work. Caro Quintero wouldn’t obtain justice if you hadn’t acted.”

