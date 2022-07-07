Mother drowns her three children in a murder-suicide

Molly Cheng, 23, kicked the bucket in homicide self-destruction.

Yee Lee, 27, kicked himself from a self-incurred shot injury .

Search groups found Cheng’s vehicle on the shore of Vadnais-Sucker Lake Park.

A mother drowns her three kids. Their bodies however found in a Minnesota lake over the course of the end of the week.

However, she kicked the bucket in homicide self-destruction, sheriff’s examiners said Thursday

Police and fire workforce in the St. Paul suburb of Maplewood however dispatched on Friday.

A lady, recognized as 23-year-old Molly Cheng. The clinical inspector later recognized the man as Yee Lee, 27.

He kicked the bucket from a self-incurred shot injury. Indicated by a news discharge from the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.

Police sorted out for social specialists to help Cheng and her youngsters. Yet that midday a general called 911 saying Cheng planned to murder her kids and herself.

Maplewood Police had the option to follow Cheng’s cell to the area of Vadnais-Sucker Lake Park in Vadnais Heights.

Delegates found Cheng’s vehicle in a parking area. A few sets of kids’ shoes and the vehicle keys however on the shore of the lake.

People on call quickly began a hunt in the water and ashore, the news discharge said.

One of the three kids, a 4-year-old however tracked down in the lake that night.

Soon after 12 PM, search groups tracked down a 5-year-old in the lake. The news discharge said the reason for death was suffocating.

The sheriff’s office said the youngsters’ demises however delegated crimes.

“Our hearts go out to the family, companions, and local area affected by this horrible misfortune,” Ramsey County Undersheriff Mike Martin said in the news discharge.

The sheriff’s water watch leader, Eric Bradt, recently said boats are not permitted on the lake, which is around 5 to 10 feet down.