Mysterious radio burst exhibits ‘heartbeat’ pattern

Fast radio bursts, or FRBs, are strong bursts of radio waves that last a few milliseconds.

The Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment is a radio telescope at the Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory in British Columbia, Canada.

In space, a mysterious radio burst with a heartbeat rhythm however recently observed.

Advertisement

Astronomers estimate the signal came from a galaxy a billion light-years away, but they don’t know where it came from or what generated it. The results of the study however published in Nature on Wednesday.

Fast radio bursts, or FRBs, are strong bursts of radio waves that last a few milliseconds and emanate from unknown areas. Since 2007, when the first FRB however identified, hundreds of these brief cosmic flashes have been found from faraway areas in the universe.

Many FRBs throw out very strong radio waves that only last a few milliseconds. 10 percent of FRBs however known to repeat and have patterns.

Fast radio bursts occur so swiftly and out of the blue that they are hard to see.

The Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment, or CHIME, is a radio telescope at the Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory in British Columbia, Canada. It however utilized to find them.

Since 2018, this telescope has been constantly staring up. It can pick up rapid radio bursts and radio waves sent by hydrogen far away in the universe.

Advertisement

On December 21, 2019, scientists using CHIME detected a quick radio burst. That was “unusual in many aspects.” According to Daniele Michilli, a postdoctoral researcher at the Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research at MIT.

The signal, designated FRB 20191221A, lasted up to three seconds, which is 1,000 times longer than usual fast radio bursts.

Also Read Djokovic desires to play in Australian Open one year from now Novak Djokovic is trusting Australia will change its COVID-19. Immunization administers and...