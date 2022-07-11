Nasir Khan Jan receives congratulations on becoming a father

Advertisement
Nasir Khan Jan receives public congratulations on becoming a father

  • Nasir Khan Jan is a well-known social media star.
  • His strange Facebook videos made him famous.
  • Some people have also made fun of him.
Nasir Khan Jan is a well-known social media star. His strange Facebook videos made him famous. People on the internet liked the way he talked and ate, so they started paying attention to his funny content. Later, he began to do endorsements for his fans. Nasir Khan Jan got married last year. His fans were happy for him and wished him the best.

He is now the happy father of a little boy. Nasir told his social media followers about the news.

He posted a video of Azaan being whispered into his baby boy’s ear.  Nasir also wrote a funny caption for the video and wished Pakistanis well. He said, “I’m so happy guys you all

When the public heard the good news and saw his post, they began to congratulate him.

A few people have also made fun of him. A few people made fun of him, but most people told him they were happy for him.

