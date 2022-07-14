New Orleans on pace to have one of the highest murder rates

145 people died by June 30.

This year, 74.12 murders per 100,000 people are expected.

It would rank 9th among non-warring cities.

Advertisement

New Orleans murder rate will be high in 2022 after increases in 2020 and 2021.

145 people died by June 30 this year. 74.12 murders per 100,000 people however expected. A Mexico City advocacy organization says that’s much higher than Chicago’s 18.26 murders per 100,000.

It would rank 9th among non-warring cities. The murder rate is scary. 2019 saw 119 murders, 2020 201. 218 in 2021. It’s up 83% from 2019.

Analysts blame pandemic lockdowns and anti-police views after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis for growing violence in big U.S. cities after 2020.

New Orleans’ 83% growth is much higher than the national 22.5% growth in 2020.

The tendency reverses 30 years of anti-violence efforts. 87.6 city murders per 100,000 persons in 1994. New Orleans’ police and prosecution were more proactive than New York’s.

Advertisement

This reduced killings until 1900. Since Katrina, violence has stayed the same.

Jason Williams became New Orleans’ DA in 2021. High murder rate. Williams claimed prosecutions will be “more selective”

After being sworn in, Williams remarked, “Picking transgressions more carefully will help us focus on the most critical ones.” “Punishment isn’t enough. We need investment.”

Williams’ promise may explain the city’s high murder rate. According to 2018 data, New Orleans is better than five Mexican, two Venezuelan, and one Brazilian town.

Also Read US invites slain Al Jazeera journalist’s family to Washington: official Reporter Shireen Abu Akleh was killed while covering an Israeli army raid....