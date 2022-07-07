Nicole Kidman steals event’s runway on Balenciaga Couture in Paris.

She was modelled by celebrity designer Demna Gvasalia.

Actress has always delighted in trying new looks.

Nicole Kidman, the Oscar-winning actress, strutted her stuff in a one-shouldered silver gown with a dramatic train and black opera gloves for the fashion company, which was modelled by celebrity designer Demna Gvasalia.

It would be a grave understatement to call Wednesday’s Balenciaga Couture show in Paris “star-studded.”

The 55-year-old “Big Little Lies” actress shared behind-the-scenes images from the event on Instagram, capturing the moment before she and Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid, and Dua Lipa stepped out onto the catwalk.

Christine Quinn, who co-starred with Kidman in “Selling Sunset,” remarked, “You slayed my love! Happy to go alongside you. Such a compliment.

“WORK! Ariana DeBose continued, “Get ’em sis!

The Australian actress’s stint as a model drew mixed reviews. Similar to her notorious Oscars applause, Kidman’s walk has already gained widespread attention.

Nicole [sic] walk I can’t, wrote one user in response to Vogue’s films of the A-list cast wearing Balenciaga, while another defended her by saying, “It’s the dang shoes. They don’t stand flat on the ground if you look attentively. Wtf?! Making shoes in the shape of a boat was whose idea?

While a fourth simply noted, “she performed better than Kim,” the third and fourth both commended Kidman’s “theatrical” stroll.

Keith Urban, a popular country singer, was Kidman’s husband and he sat in the front row to support his wife. The couple even made out for the paparazzi outside the arena.

The Oscar-winning actress has always delighted in trying new looks. Kidman emphasised that she “begged” to wear the divisive designer outfit after she similarly alienated people with her cover image for Vanity Fair’s 2022 Hollywood issue, which featured a tiny pleated Miu Miu top and matching micro-miniskirt.

