Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Nicole Kidman steals event’s runway on Balenciaga Couture in Paris
Nicole Kidman steals event’s runway on Balenciaga Couture in Paris

Nicole Kidman steals event’s runway on Balenciaga Couture in Paris

Articles
Advertisement
Nicole Kidman steals event’s runway on Balenciaga Couture in Paris

Nicole Kidman steals event’s runway on Balenciaga Couture in Paris

Advertisement
  • Nicole Kidman steals event’s runway on Balenciaga Couture in Paris.
  • She was modelled by celebrity designer Demna Gvasalia.
  • Actress has always delighted in trying new looks.
Advertisement

Nicole Kidman, the Oscar-winning actress, strutted her stuff in a one-shouldered silver gown with a dramatic train and black opera gloves for the fashion company, which was modelled by celebrity designer Demna Gvasalia.

It would be a grave understatement to call Wednesday’s Balenciaga Couture show in Paris “star-studded.”

The 55-year-old “Big Little Lies” actress shared behind-the-scenes images from the event on Instagram, capturing the moment before she and Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid, and Dua Lipa stepped out onto the catwalk.

Christine Quinn, who co-starred with Kidman in “Selling Sunset,” remarked, “You slayed my love! Happy to go alongside you. Such a compliment.

“WORK! Ariana DeBose continued, “Get ’em sis!
The Australian actress’s stint as a model drew mixed reviews. Similar to her notorious Oscars applause, Kidman’s walk has already gained widespread attention.

Advertisement

Nicole [sic] walk I can’t, wrote one user in response to Vogue’s films of the A-list cast wearing Balenciaga, while another defended her by saying, “It’s the dang shoes. They don’t stand flat on the ground if you look attentively. Wtf?! Making shoes in the shape of a boat was whose idea?

While a fourth simply noted, “she performed better than Kim,” the third and fourth both commended Kidman’s “theatrical” stroll.
Keith Urban, a popular country singer, was Kidman’s husband and he sat in the front row to support his wife. The couple even made out for the paparazzi outside the arena.

The Oscar-winning actress has always delighted in trying new looks. Kidman emphasised that she “begged” to wear the divisive designer outfit after she similarly alienated people with her cover image for Vanity Fair’s 2022 Hollywood issue, which featured a tiny pleated Miu Miu top and matching micro-miniskirt.

Also Read

Nicole Kidman set to act and produce in the Mimi Cave directed thriller
Nicole Kidman set to act and produce in the Mimi Cave directed thriller

Nicole Kidman will star in and produce the film with Per Saari's...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Austin Butler gives honor to his mentor Denzel Washington
Austin Butler gives honor to his mentor Denzel Washington
Nawal Saeed shares beutiful clicks from her Europe trip
Nawal Saeed shares beutiful clicks from her Europe trip
Faysal Quraishi celebrates son Farman's third birthday
Faysal Quraishi celebrates son Farman's third birthday
Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva attend a premiere night of
Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva attend a premiere night of "Maybe I Do"
Sonya Hussyn shares BTS snapshots of her serial
Sonya Hussyn shares BTS snapshots of her serial
Prince Harry have lost 'all of his supporters': report
Prince Harry have lost 'all of his supporters': report
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story