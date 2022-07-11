Novice pilot executes a flawless landing on North Carolina highway

Vince Fraser’s plane lost power at 5,000 feet.

A clogged fuel line in the wing caused the engine failure.

The sheriff called Fraser an “excellent” pilot for landing flawlessly.

Over Independence Day weekend, the plane’s engine died as the captain and his father-in-law were joyriding. The Novice pilot had to land the jet flawlessly on a North Carolina highway.

Marine Corps veteran Vince Fraser told that the whole thing, from losing power at 5,000 feet to landing safely, took only a few minutes. For Fraser to land safely, he had to fly beneath power wires and over cars on the freeway.

Fraser told, “When I was coming down and saw those power wires and automobiles, I almost felt out of my body or out of the plane.” “I was simply trying to watch, take everything in, make modifications, and make sure we didn’t damage anyone or kill ourselves.”

Fraser says the plane however examined thoroughly after the crash and a clogged fuel line in the wing caused the engine failure.

Fraser boarded a seven-minute flight to a larger airport for a more thorough check.

In a Facebook post, Swain County Sheriff Curtis Cochran called Fraser an “excellent” pilot.

Cochran writes, “There were many things that could have been devastating, but weren’t.”

Police said Fraser’s plane halted exactly in front of a stop sign when traffic behind it slowed.