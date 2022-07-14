Advertisement
NYC Mayor Eric Adams has a secret Manhattan office

NYC Mayor Eric Adams has a secret Manhattan office

  • New York City Mayor Eric Adams and one of his top aides use a secret office.
  • The Verizon Building is about a nine-minute walk from City Hall.
  • Adams said he used it as an emergency office when he couldn’t get back to City Hall right away.
A new report says that NYC Mayor Eric Adams and one of his top aides use a secret office in Manhattan, away from the busy City Hall.

Politico reported on Wednesday that Adams and Phil Banks, who is the deputy mayor for public safety, have been using space in the 32-story Verizon Building at 375 Pearl St. since soon after Adams took office in January.

The news source said that 15 people with connections to the city government knew about the matter.

The outlet said that Adams “occasionally occupies” an office and a conference room on the 30th floor that used to belong to the city Department of Finance.

The mayor seemed to talk about the report at a press conference on Wednesday that had nothing to do with it.

City and State of New York said that Adams said he had been in the building four times. He said he used it as an emergency office when he couldn’t get back to City Hall.

“I work in different places in the city,” Adams said. “Sometimes I have to do a Zoom, and I can’t get back to City Hall right away.”

“When Eric Adams’ name is in a story, people click on it,” he said, referring to a story from a few months ago about how he eats fish even though he says he is a vegan. “I’m just someone who is often written about.”

