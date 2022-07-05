Nysa Devgn day out with Arjun Rampal’s daughter Mahikaa in London

Janhvi Kapoor are style twinning with Nysa Devgn poses in denim dungarees and a green crochet crop top
Janhvi Kapoor poses in denim dungarees and a green crochet crop top....
Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn is widely popular. Every photo of her with friends and industry star kids goes viral. Recently, she’s been spending time in London and is regularly spotted with Orhan Awatramani.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Orhan shared images from a London party with Mahikaa Rampal, Arjun Rampal’s daughter. Nysa Devgn wears an off-shoulder white crop with dewy makeup. With Mahikaa and Orhan, she’s smiling.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Catch all the Bollywood News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.