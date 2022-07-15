Advertisement
Olympian Kim Glass requests LA crime crackdown after homeless man attack

Articles
Olympian Kim Glass requests LA crime crackdown after homeless man attack

  • Kim Glass was attacked in downtown Los Angeles last week.
  • Semeon Tesfamariam, 51, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
  • If convicted, he could go to prison for 11 years. 
Just over a week after she was attacked in downtown Los Angeles, Olympian Kim Glass is speaking out to improve criminal justice policies.

On Friday’s “America’s Newsroom,” Glass talked about how she is getting well and battling for justice for others wounded by her attacker, who has done this previously.

Semeon Tesfamariam, 51, hit Glass with a metal bolt while going by a homeless camp last week.

Last Tuesday, Tesfamariam however charged with assault with a deadly weapon. If convicted, he could go to prison for 11 years.

“I’m on the mend. Every day I feel different “said Glass. “I’m always thankful and happy that things didn’t go as poorly as they could have.”

As the number of crimes climbed, she said California cities needed to do more to thwart criminals, such as pulling them off the streets.

“I think we all deserve the chance to be free,” Glass added, “but not if you’re a menace to society.” “This is a replay of the past.

Glass played volleyball for Team USA at the 2008 Olympics and won a silver medal. She said the suspect had been arrested for attacking women.

“So, what do you need to do? Like, we keep letting the ball drop “She told Sandra Smith and Bill Hemmer about the attack when her left eye and face were still swollen and bruised.

“It’s happened to other folks in Los Angeles, and it keeps occurring,” Glass added.

“I’m the center of attention because I’m an Olympian. But these…other victims haven’t had their rights restored.”

