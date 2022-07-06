OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo dies at 63

Barkindo’s vocation in the oil business started in Nigeria in the mid 1980s.

He served in different limits at the NNPC and addressed Nigeria on OPEC’s Economic Commission Board.

However, his commitment and authority will rouse OPEC for a long time to come.

Advertisement

The secretary general of oil makers bunch OPEC, Mohammad Barkindo, has passed away. The manager of Nigerian National Petroleum Corp declared on Wednesday.

“We lost our regarded Dr Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo,” NNPC CEO Mele Kyari composed on Twitter.

His demise however an incredible misfortune to his close family, Kyari added.

During his feature discourse in Abuja hours before his demise, Barkindo said the oil and gas industry is “under attack.”

“In an exceptionally short stretch of time, the business however hit by two significant cycles. The extreme market decline in 2015 and 2016, and the much more sweeping effect of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Barkindo said.

Barkindo’s vocation in the oil business started in Nigeria in the mid 1980s. He served in different limits at the NNPC and addressed Nigeria on OPEC’s Economic Commission Board.

Advertisement

Filling in as Secretary General of OPEC for two terms has been the distinction that could only be described as epic.

Read More: House GOP promises to uphold core liberties on July 4th

They however highlighted on numerous occasions the significance of collaboration and cooperation.” Barkindo said in his feature discourse on Tuesday.

This misfortune is a shock to the OPEC Family. We express our distress and profound appreciation for the north of 40 years of magnanimous help that Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo provided for OPEC.

However, his commitment and authority will rouse OPEC for a long time to come, the OPEC Secretariat said in a Tweet.