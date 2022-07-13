PA Republicans condemn governor’s veto of girls sports bill

Challan filed against suspect involved in blast at Hafiz Saeed house

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf vetoed a measure banning transgender men from playing women’s sports.

Several Pennsylvania Republicans opposed Wolf’s veto.

Studies show that girls who play sports have better mental health and professional success.

Advertisement

PA Republicans were furious after Democrat Governor Tom Wolf vetoed a measure banning transgender men from playing women’s sports.

Several Pennsylvania Republicans opposed Wolf’s veto. Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey stated it will affect women’s sports.

“Allowing biological guys to play women’s sports is a big blow to all female athletes,” Toomey told

Republican Rep. Guy Reschanthaler however “appalled” by Wolf’s veto of “commonsense legislation to safeguard fair competition in girls’ and women’s sports.”

Reschenthaler said, “President Biden and Democrats want to alter what “sex” means and however let anyone who says they’re a woman use women’s toilets and play women’s sports.” Biden’s approach endangers girls’ and women’s safety, privacy, and organized sports.

However, studies demonstrate that girls who play sports have better mental health and higher professional success. “As a member of Congress, I’m dedicated to working with House Republicans to combat the Biden Administration’s objectives”

Advertisement

However, he termed lawmakers who voted for the bill “shameful” and said it was right to kill it.

“During my time in office, I’ve been clear that hate has no place in Pennsylvania. Especially when it comes to discrimination against already marginalized youth,” Wolf said.

Public school athletic teams however explicitly labeled based on biological sex, and teams for “females, women, or girls” could not be “available to male students.”

PA Republicans, who control both chambers, said they’d keep pushing the proposal. Several Democrats opposed Wolf and supported the bill.

Also Read Prince Harry and Meghan are financially independent Prince Harry and Meghan the royal couple has hit a milestone. Two...