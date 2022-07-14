Pakistani Eid-ul-Adha film box collection

Advertisement
Articles
  • Some of the best Pakistani actors are in movies that are big hits.
  • London Nahi Jaunga, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, and Lafangey are some of the hit movies.
  • Lahore Talkies and Covid-19 however also released this Eid-ul-Adha.
Pakistani theatres have been closed for a long time because of Covid-19. This Eid-ul-Adha, some of the best Pakistani actors are in movies that are big hits.

Some of the movies that came out recently for Eid were London Nahi Jaunga, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, and Lafangey.

The movies definitely had a lot of famous people in them, and they promised to be interesting and different. Let’s see how well the movies that came out on Eid-ul-Adha did at the Box Office.

The movie London Nahi Jaunga, starring Humayun Saeed and Mehwish Hayat, has made a total of 4.70 crores in just two days, making it the biggest hit. The total amount made on the first day was 2.15 crore. On the second day, it made 2.55 crore.

The much-anticipated movie Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, which starred Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa, made a total of PKR 3.10 crore, which put it in second place. On the first day, the movie made PKR 1.40 crore. On the second day, it made PKR 1.70 crore.

The film Lafangey became the talk of the town after the censor board banned it but later gave it a clean bill of health. It made PKR 6 million in two days, which puts it in third place among other films.

