People blown away by Fawad Khan and Mehwish Hayat’s chemistry in Ms. Marvel

Ms. Marvel has exposed Pakistani artists to a global audience. Fawad Khan and Mehwish Hayat are the main characters of this show.

Fawad Khan is one of the most skilled and well-known Pakistani actor. He has been in numerous dramas and comedies.

Additionally, he has received honors and participated in comedy shows as well as modelling.

Mehwish Hayat is a well-known Instagram star and actress who is renowned for both her incredible appearance and acting.

She is also a TV actress and model from Pakistan. She primarily uses her own Instagram account to post pictures of herself modelling and wearing stylish attire.

Mehwish Hayat received high praise from Nabeel Qureshi in 2016 for her performance in the Pakistani film “Actor In Law.”

Both Pakistani actors and Pakistani music are well-known worldwide. This week saw the world’s most anticipated debut of Fawad Khan, who appeared in Ms. Marvel as Kamala Khan’s great-grandfather Hasan and had a similar vibe to Dastaan Hassan.

Everyone is in love with Fawad Khan and Mehwish Hayat, who simply owned the episode.

People adore Hasan and Aisha’s love story as well as Fawad Khan and Mehwish Hayat’s chemistry in addition to Fawad Khan, as is only natural.