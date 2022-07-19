PML-Q seeks contempt of court proceedings against Rana Sanaullah

PML-Q will approach Supreme Court against Rana Sanaulluh’s statement

The interior minister said 5 MPAs may disappear on day of voting

Election for Punjab Chief Minister will be held on July 22

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has decided to file a contempt of court petition against Federal Minister Interior Rana Sanaullah in the Supreme Court.

The interior minister made a statement claiming that five PTI MPs could “disappear” during the voting for Punjab’s chief minister being held on July 22.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervez Elahi, who is the candidate for the PTI, is likely to win after the party’s landslide victory Punjab by-polls.

The PML-Q has decided to approach the Supreme Court on the statement of Rana Sanaullah about the disappearance of lawmakers on the day of the voting.

The party says Rana Sanaullah has violated the order of the Supreme Court by attempting to influence the election of the chief minister.

In this regard, former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that Rana Sanaullah’s statement about the absence of Punjab MPAs on the day of voting is a proof of “political hooliganism”.

Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Rashid said that kidnapping members of the Punjab Assembly or buying and selling will be the last nail in the coffin of democracy.

He said that he said that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will be the next Chief Minister of Punjab. He went on to say that dollar has reached up to Rs218 and “no one is thinking about the devastated economy”.

He further lamented that that the country will face further problems if there will be no political stability.

Earlier on Monday, Rana Sanaullah said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has 188 votes in the Punjab Assembly while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had 180 votes. He asked what Pervaiz Elahi would do if five MPAs didn’t show up on the day of vote.

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said hat the PTI may impose a ban on Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar’s entry into the province next week.

Fawad said that the election session’s presiding officer, Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari, should ban Sanaullah immediately after the statement.

He hinted that PTI may ban Sanaullah and Tarar from entering Punjab a day after the party forms government in the province on July 22.

