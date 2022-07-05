Pope Francis denies to step down soon

Pope Francis says he will visit Canada this month as scheduled.

He laughed off rumors that he had cancer, saying that doctors didn’t tell him anything about it.

He reiterated his frequently expressed view that his health should deteriorate to the point that it would be difficult for him to lead the Church.

For the first time described the knee issue that has hindered him from doing some tasks in an exclusive interview with Reuters at his Vatican apartment.

Pope Celestine V resigned from the papacy in 1294. It is related to L’Aquila.

Francis, though, laughed the concept off throughout the conversation as he discussed a wide range of global and church-related topics.

Some people believed that the same ‘liturgy’ would take place as a result of all these coincidences, he claimed.

Francis however reiterate his frequently expressed view that his health should deteriorate to the point that it would be difficult for him to lead the Church.

He might resign one day. Something that prior to Benedict XVI, had been all but unimaginable.

Francis denied claims that a malignancy had been discovered after he had a six-hour operation to remove a portion of his colon last year due to diverticulitis.

