ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has taken notice of incidents of violence against journalists in the country.

In a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he said such events reflect a mindset of intolerance that has negative repercussions both on the future of democracy as well as freedom of expression as guaranteed by Article 19 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The President observed that recent actions being taken against the reputed journalists undermined the efforts of the judiciary because when in one jurisdiction relief was provided, cases were filed in another jurisdiction with mala fide intention to continue the harassment.

Meanwhile, an Attock court on Thursday granted immediate relief to Senior Anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan and dismissed the case against him, reported Bol News.

As per sources in the know, the senior anchorperson was brought before the court and the police demanded his three-day physical remand which was denied by the court.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Riaz Khan was detained at Islamabad Toll Plaza and Islamabad High Court (IHC) wrapped up his case saying that the case falls under the jurisdiction of the Lahore High Court.