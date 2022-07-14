Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Latest
  • Public criticises Mahira Khan & Fahad’s overdancing
Public criticises Mahira Khan & Fahad’s overdancing

Public criticises Mahira Khan & Fahad’s overdancing

Articles
Advertisement
Public criticises Mahira Khan & Fahad’s overdancing

Public criticises Mahira Khan & Fahad’s overdancing

Advertisement
  • Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa play important roles in the movie Quaid E Azam Zindabad.
  • Both of them have been working hard to promote their movies.
  • Recently, they danced on Shehryar Munawar’s show and were made fun of for it.
Advertisement

In the new movie Quaid E Azam Zindabad, Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa, two adorable Pakistani stars, play important roles.

Getting the word out about their movies has kept both actors very busy. Both of them have been on a lot of TV shows. Both of them danced in Shehryar Munawar’s show not too long ago.

On the song Loota Re, Mahira and Fahad danced. Sheheryar Munawar joined them and danced as well. Someone on the show also made fun of Sheheryar Munawar for dancing by saying, “Kabab Main Haddi.” Check out the dance.

The public paid attention to Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa’s dance, which they did on the spot. They said both were wrong and that the dance was over.

One fan said, “I wish Mahira would go back to being as calm as she used to be because all this dancing is making her look rude.”

They also said that they dance on the streets, in malls, in movies, and everywhere else.

Advertisement

Fans said that they don’t even know how to get the word out about their movie. Fans said that the dancers look like fools and that the song is very stupid.

Also Read

Mahira Khan bold look for QEAZ premiere is badly criticised
Mahira Khan bold look for QEAZ premiere is badly criticised

The premiere of Quaid E Azam Zindabadabadabad is taking place in Karachi....

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Amitabh dedicates famed Deewaar speech to mother at concert
Amitabh dedicates famed Deewaar speech to mother at concert
Farhan Akhtar stayed away from award ceremony for DCH
Farhan Akhtar stayed away from award ceremony for DCH
Amitabh Bachchan receives the S.A Lifetime Achievement Award
Amitabh Bachchan receives the S.A Lifetime Achievement Award
Jason Momoa, Emilia Clarke reunite at Sundance Film Festival
Jason Momoa, Emilia Clarke reunite at Sundance Film Festival
SRK responds to a Twitter user who tried to mock him
SRK responds to a Twitter user who tried to mock him
Sajal Aly looks exquisite in new photoshoot
Sajal Aly looks exquisite in new photoshoot
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story