Public criticises Mahira Khan & Fahad’s overdancing

Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa play important roles in the movie Quaid E Azam Zindabad.

Both of them have been working hard to promote their movies.

Recently, they danced on Shehryar Munawar’s show and were made fun of for it.

In the new movie Quaid E Azam Zindabad, Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa, two adorable Pakistani stars, play important roles.

On the song Loota Re, Mahira and Fahad danced. Sheheryar Munawar joined them and danced as well. Someone on the show also made fun of Sheheryar Munawar for dancing by saying, "Kabab Main Haddi." Check out the dance.

On the song Loota Re, Mahira and Fahad danced. Sheheryar Munawar joined them and danced as well. Someone on the show also made fun of Sheheryar Munawar for dancing by saying, “Kabab Main Haddi.” Check out the dance.

The public paid attention to Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa’s dance, which they did on the spot. They said both were wrong and that the dance was over.

One fan said, “I wish Mahira would go back to being as calm as she used to be because all this dancing is making her look rude.”

They also said that they dance on the streets, in malls, in movies, and everywhere else.

Fans said that they don’t even know how to get the word out about their movie. Fans said that the dancers look like fools and that the song is very stupid.