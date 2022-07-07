Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Latest
  • Public Criticism on Sitara Yaseen Attention Seeking Content
Public Criticism on Sitara Yaseen Attention Seeking Content

Public Criticism on Sitara Yaseen Attention Seeking Content

Articles
Advertisement
Public Criticism on Sitara Yaseen Attention Seeking Content

Public Criticism on Sitara Yaseen Attention Seeking Content

Advertisement
  • Sitara Yaseen became well-known after broadcasting videos regarding her husband’s second marriage.
  • Facebook users became incredibly outraged and showed their intense rage.
  • They had the opinion that this type of content is neither creative nor beneficial to society.
Advertisement

Popular YouTuber Sitara Yaseen became well-known after broadcasting videos regarding her husband’s second marriage. Within days after its publication, her video about her husband’s second wife, “Comes Home,” had one million views.

However, YouTube users began to follow her. Sitara Yaseen continued to inform her followers of all the new developments in her husband’s relationship with his second wife.

Approximately 4 Million people have now watched her most well-liked video. She used to regularly upload cosmetics tutorials as a vlogger.

Well, the Facebook users became incredibly outraged and showed their intense rage after learning about the massive amount of views on a worthless video.

“What else we expect from these uninformed YouTubers,” they claimed.

They can’t offer any valuable and significant content other than giving an insight into their home politics.

Advertisement

“Concern over people’s preference for watching stuff on YouTube however raised by a lot of Facebook users.

They claimed that this type of content is neither creative nor beneficial to society.

They had the opinion that these concepts of producing content and being wealthy would lead people in the wrong direction.

Read More: Pakistani celebrities react to the recent increase in petrol prices

I have never watched these types of cringe-worthy video providers, and aside from Junaid Akram, I don’t watch anyone else.

It’s unfortunate that he hasn’t yet reached the million-view threshold.

Advertisement

“It’s unfortunate that educational films don’t get many views, but such videos with meaningless content supersede. ” A Facebook user commented.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kristin Chenoweth teases Broadway return with 'Brand-New' Show: 'I'm Excited'
Kristin Chenoweth teases Broadway return with 'Brand-New' Show: 'I'm Excited'
Minissha Lamba talks about Me Too movement in new interview
Minissha Lamba talks about Me Too movement in new interview
Meghan Markle has been 'surgically fused' to Prince Harry
Meghan Markle has been 'surgically fused' to Prince Harry
Kate Middleton believes Meghan Markle caused a rift between Harry and royal family
Kate Middleton believes Meghan Markle caused a rift between Harry and royal family
Ranbir Kapoor wedding's photograph with Neetu and Rishi Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor wedding's photograph with Neetu and Rishi Kapoor
Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Sade make it to Songwriters Hall
Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Sade make it to Songwriters Hall
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story