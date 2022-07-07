Public Criticism on Sitara Yaseen Attention Seeking Content

Sitara Yaseen became well-known after broadcasting videos regarding her husband’s second marriage.

Popular YouTuber Sitara Yaseen became well-known after broadcasting videos regarding her husband’s second marriage. Within days after its publication, her video about her husband’s second wife, “Comes Home,” had one million views.

However, YouTube users began to follow her. Sitara Yaseen continued to inform her followers of all the new developments in her husband’s relationship with his second wife.

Approximately 4 Million people have now watched her most well-liked video. She used to regularly upload cosmetics tutorials as a vlogger.

Well, the Facebook users became incredibly outraged and showed their intense rage after learning about the massive amount of views on a worthless video.

“What else we expect from these uninformed YouTubers,” they claimed.

They can’t offer any valuable and significant content other than giving an insight into their home politics.

“Concern over people’s preference for watching stuff on YouTube however raised by a lot of Facebook users.

They claimed that this type of content is neither creative nor beneficial to society.

They had the opinion that these concepts of producing content and being wealthy would lead people in the wrong direction.

I have never watched these types of cringe-worthy video providers, and aside from Junaid Akram, I don’t watch anyone else.

It’s unfortunate that he hasn’t yet reached the million-view threshold.

“It’s unfortunate that educational films don’t get many views, but such videos with meaningless content supersede. ” A Facebook user commented.