Public disgusted by boxer Amir Khan ostentatious wealth display

Amir Khan was the youngest British boxer to win an Olympic medal at the age of 17.

He is also a former unified light-welterweight world champion.

He participated in a number of charitable projects in Pakistan, where he lives an opulent lifestyle.

Advertisement

Amir Khan is a British professional boxer who previously held the WBC Silver Welterweight title for three years. The WBA title for four years, the IBF title once, and the Commonwealth lightweight title for two years.

Amir is a former unified light-welterweight world champion. He garnered notoriety during his amateur career after becoming the youngest British boxer to win an Olympic medal at the age of 17.

Amir took home a silver medal in the lightweight division at the 2004 Summer Olympics. Additionally, he once made an unsuccessful bid for the middleweight world championship.

He enjoys playing basketball, football, cricket, mixed martial arts, and other sports. He had a successful career before recently retiring.

In addition, he appears on television with his wife, Faryal Makhdoom. He participated in a number of projects in Pakistan.

Read More: Boxer Amir Khan held at gunpoint while being robbed

Advertisement

He regularly flaunts both his opulent lifestyle and his charitable endeavors.

At a party, he however observed throwing cash at a qawwal. People however understandably irritated during these challenging times for the world as a whole and as inflation continued to rise day by day.

People had messages for Amir in response to this excessive display of wealth.