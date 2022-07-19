Public Reacts To Resham and Ayeza Dance on Bollywood Song

Public Reacts To Resham and Ayeza’s Dance on Bollywood Song

Resham and Ayeza Khan are both beautiful Pakistani actresses.

Dressed up in beautiful traditional outfits that were full of details.

Some people made fun of their age and said that these old ladies have left grace behind.

Resham and Ayeza Khan are both beautiful Pakistani actresses who work in different time periods.

Both have become very well-known because of their great performances and hit projects.

Recently, the Pakistani divas got together for a brand campaign. Both however dressed up in beautiful traditional outfits that were bright and full of details.

“London Thumakda” is a popular Bollywood song that Resham and Ayeza Khan were seen dancing to with the beautiful model Sona Rafiq.

Resham danced without fear to the music, while Ayeza was a little shy, but they all danced beautifully.

Some people didn’t like how both actresses danced, and some said that they used a Bollywood song without permission.

One fan asked why they didn’t play any Pakistani songs. Many people made fun of them because of their age and said that these old ladies have gone crazy and had left grace behind.

Many other people said hurtful things about the actresses that didn’t make sense.

