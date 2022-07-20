Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan broke up after her hair transformation

Rakhi said that she went all the way to Delhi to meet boyfriend Adil Khan, but he did not meet her.

Rakshi Sawant was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday. The actor and reality TV personality looked upset as she spoke to paparazzi. Decked up in a pink salwar suit, heavy makeup and blonde hair, Rakhi opened up about what happened during her latest trip. Rakhi said that she went all the way to Delhi to meet boyfriend Adil Khan, but he did not meet her

A paparazzi account posted a video of Rakhi’s latest appearance on Instagram. Rakhi showed off her new blonde hair and said in the video, “I got this for Adil. My kajal got smudged because I was crying for about two hours on the flight. I will not call him… my self-respect, my attitude. Do you know I flew to Delhi yesterday and came back to Mumbai today? He did not come to meet me. We were supposed to go to Mumbai together.” After closing her eyes for a moment, Rakhi said with emotion, “I am so sad.”

Fans of Rakhi, on the other hand, thought that Adil had also vanished, just like Ritesh, whom they said was her ex-husband and who left her soon after they got married. He was on Bigg Boss 15 with Rakhi, where his first wife said he was already married to her and had a child with her. After the show ended, Rakhi and Ritesh broke up a few days later.

One of Rakhi’s fans said about her video, “Everything is fake except for her sense of humour and honesty.” Another said, “Bhag gya Adil (Adil ran away).” Someone on Instagram said, “He gave us a BMW or a flat in Dubai.” A lot of people also liked how she looked in a salwar suit.

Since a few weeks ago, Rakhi is often seen with Adil Khan in Mumbai at the gym, the airport, parties, and other events. In an interview with ETimes in May, Rakhi said, “Adil has bought a house in Dubai under my name. He gave me a BMW as a gift the other day. But honestly, his love is my greatest treasure. He really loves her. He is a supporter. He loves me very much, or else he wouldn’t have told his family about me so soon.

