Ranbir Kapoor REACTS to rumours of Alia Bhatt and he expecting twins

Ranbir Kapoor has reacted to rumours that he and Alia Bhatt are expecting twins.

Recently, Ranbir was asked to play two truths and a falsehood in an interview.

He didn’t have to divulge truthful and false remarks.

Ranbir Kapoor has reacted to rumours that Alia Bhatt and he are expecting twins. Yes, you read that right! Recently, Ranbir left fans curious and puzzled after he was asked to mention two truths and a lie. Replying to this, one of the statements made by the Brahmastra actor was that Alia and he are expecting twins. While the statement spread like wildfire, Ranbir has reacted to the rumours during a promotional event for Shamshera in New Delhi.

During the Shamshera promotions in New Delhi last night, Ranbir was asked about his statement about expecting twins with his wife Alia Bhatt. Replying to this, Ranbir light-heartedly said in Hindi, “Don’t create controversy. They asked me to state three things: two truths and a lie. Now I can’t reveal what is the truth, and what is the lie.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir has quite a few films lined up in his kitty. He will soon be seen in the period-drama Shamshera alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. The film is all set to release on the 22nd of July. Apart from this, he has Brahmastra, Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal with Rashmika Mandanna.