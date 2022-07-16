Recent Pakistani drama Bakhtawar OST Available now

Yumna Zaidi has been giving us great performances in many dramas.

She is about to go back on screen in Bakhtawar.

It looks like she will knock it out of the park.

Yumna Zaidi is the rising star of Pakistan. She knows how to be impressive. She is talented, has a good eye for great scripts, and always brings her best to the table. She is about to go back on screen in Bakhtawar, and it looks like she will again knock it out of the park.

Yumna has been giving us great performances back-to-back in Pyar Ke Sadqay, Dil Naumeed To Nahi Hain, Sinf e Aahan, and Parishad.

The soulful OST of Bakhtawar is sung by Shiraz Uppal, and Mubashir Hasan wrote the words.

People love both the song and Yumna’s look in the ost video.

