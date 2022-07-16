Reham Khan discussing about her third marriage

Advertisement
  • Reham Khan was a guest on the show, G Sarkar.
  • She said she will think about getting married again.
  • A palmist told her that she would get married again, she said.
  • Reham is open to the idea of finding love again, and she will definitely think about marriage again.
Reham Khan has spent a long time working in the media. She started out working for BBC and later moved to Pakistan, where she became a famous news anchor.

After she got married to Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Reham Khan became well-known. It was the second marriage for both of them, and it ended in less than a year.

Reham Khan was a guest on the show G Sarkar, where she talked about falling in love again. Although she has had two bad experiences, Reham was asked if she would think about getting married again.

Reham said that a family member who is a palmist told her that she would actually get married again. Reham is definitely open to the idea of finding love again, and she will think about marriage again.

