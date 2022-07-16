Reham Khan discussing about her third marriage

Reham Khan was a guest on the show, G Sarkar.

She said she will think about getting married again.

A palmist told her that she would get married again, she said.

Reham is open to the idea of finding love again, and she will definitely think about marriage again.

Reham Khan has spent a long time working in the media. She started out working for BBC and later moved to Pakistan, where she became a famous news anchor.

After she got married to Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Reham Khan became well-known. It was the second marriage for both of them, and it ended in less than a year.

Reham Khan was a guest on the show G Sarkar, where she talked about falling in love again. Although she has had two bad experiences, Reham was asked if she would think about getting married again.

Reham said that a family member who is a palmist told her that she would actually get married again. Reham is definitely open to the idea of finding love again, and she will think about marriage again.

