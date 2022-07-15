22 House Republicans wrote to the Biden administration.

Friday, 22 House Republicans wrote to the Biden administration. Reports said federal authorities took illegal immigrants for abortions.

The letter however issued by Rep. Andy Biggs, to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. The letter references media reports that the federal government had flown and driven adolescents from Texas shelters to abortion facilities in other states during the past nine months.

Reuters reported earlier this month that the White House is considering allowing abortions for immigrant women and girls.

In a letter, GOP lawmakers instructed Mayorkas and Becerra to cease sending illegal immigrants for abortions.

“Abortion isn’t healthcare since it kills unborn infants and harms mothers. Federal tax monies shouldn’t be used to support illegal immigrants getting abortions.

“Using government dollars to transport minors across state lines to undergo abortions is unacceptable and must cease,” they said.

Biggs: “The Biden administration is ruthlessly transferring alien youngsters for abortions.”

“It’s wrong to use government money to transport minors across state boundaries for abortions or to help them receive abortions while in DHS or HHS custody. This is awful and must end.

“Secretaries Mayorkas and Becerra must stop doing this immediately and explain why,” he said.

Elise Stefanik, and Buddy Carter introduced the bill Thursday. This measure would ban federal funding for abortion transportation.

