Russia is alarmed by Ukraine’s new US rockets

Ukrainian military has waited months for long-range, accurate artillery and rockets.

Satellite images and Western analysts prove successful targeting.

Ukraine can now use Western technology to attack Russian command centers, logistics hubs, and ammo dumps far from the front lines.

The previous week, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson exploded. Satellite images and Western analysts prove successful targeting.

The Ukrainian military has waited months for long-range, accurate artillery and rockets. Now in the east and south.

Vadim Denysenko, an Interior Ministry official, said that in the last two weeks, “Because Ukraine gave us weapons, we destroyed 24 weapons, fuel, and lubricant warehouses. It affects fire strength “He said they can.

Ukrainians have the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and M777 and Caesar howitzers from the US and Canada.

UK has also promised Ukraine M270 MLRS, which are stronger than HIMARS. It’s unknown when Ukraine will finish training and use the system.

“High Mobility Artillery Rocket System” fits HIMARS. 8 soldiers can hit it since it moves.

Rockets sent to Ukraine range 70-80 km (about 50 miles). They’re accurate with GPS.

Officials in the region backed by Russia said HIMARS rocket pieces were found and matched serial numbers.

Large blasts also occurred in Luhansk and Donetsk. Similar events happened last week in Zaporizhia, Donetsk, and Kherson.

July saw 12 attacks behind Russian lines. Most targets were 40 km behind the front line, which Tochka-U missiles couldn’t hit reliably.

