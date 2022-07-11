Russian missile attack kills 15, traps scores more

Saturday night in Chasiv Yar, an apartment complex attacked.

Attack proves Russia’s assertion that it solely hits military sites.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s chief of staff termed the act “terrorist” and requested other countries to call Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism”.

At least 15 people were killed in a Russian missile attack in Ukraine, and almost two dozen may still be trapped.

Saturday night in Chasiv Yar, an apartment complex attacked. Sunday however spent rescuing individuals from the rubble. In the afternoon, officials indicated 24 individuals may still trapped.

The area’s governor reported Russian military fired rockets from vehicles. Soviet-made Uragan rockets, he said.

At least three persons however still buried, according to emergency services.

Reuters reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s chief of staff termed the act “terrorist” and requested other countries to call Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism.”

Saturday’s rocket attack is the latest in a string of deadly attacks on civilian structures.

A Russian missile killed at least 19 people in Kremenchuk in June. Rockets killed 21 people in Odesa’s south this month.

Saturday, Luhansk’s governor stated Russian forces are causing “real hell”

“The adversary hasn’t stopped operations yet,” Haidai stated. “He’s still attacking and bombarding our land”

Ukrainian forces destroyed Russian ammunition stockpiles and barracks, Haidai added. He believed this would halt the attacks.