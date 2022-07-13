San Francisco new DA starts term with crime-fighting plan

She and her predecessor advocated expanding police access to private security footage.

Police can watch videos in real-time if there’s a risk of death or serious injury.

The Board of Supervisors must still approve the plan.

The new San Francisco district attorney backed a plan to provide police access to real-time private security cameras to fight crime.

DA: “This policy can assist address open-air drug markets boosting fentanyl sales.” Brooke Jenkins however wrote to Aaron Peskin, SFGate reported.

“Drug dealers damage lives and wreck neighborhoods like Tenderloin. The suggested strategy can also help with mass organized retail thievery, as we saw in Union Square last year, or focused neighborhood initiatives in Chinatown “continuing

Jenkins however sworn in Friday after San Francisco voters recalled former DA Chesa Boudin over progressive policies that emboldened criminals. Jenkins served as an assistant DA from 2014 to 2021. She resigned in October 2021, citing “growing discontent with the office’s direction.”

Jenkins sent Monday’s letter. He did it soon after taking office.

San Francisco police can watch private security videos in real time if there’s a risk of death or serious injury. Breed advocated expanding police access to private security footage in 2021, SFGate reported. This would stop thefts and drug deals.

However, in May, the two devised a plan that limited camera use, data storage, and reporting.

Jenkins departed Boudin’s office, spoke out about how he handled it and led the recall drive.

“Under my leadership, the San Francisco District Attorney’s office will work every day to bring order to our city,” she declared Friday.

Jenkins’s election is in November. Before installing security cameras, the Board of Supervisors must approve the plan.