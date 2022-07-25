Advertisement
Sana Javed and Osman Khalid Butt pair up for upcoming drama ‘Kaala Doriya’

Articles
  • Osman Khalid Butt has replaced Ali Rehman Khan for the lead role.
  • The drama serial is written by Saima Akram Chaudhry and produced by Momina Duraid.
  • The pair will be seen together for the first time in upcoming drama.
The principal cast of the eagerly awaited drama series “Kaala Doriya” has undergone yet another alteration. Ali Rehman Khan has been replaced as the star this time around by Osman Khalid Butt. The lead actor in Saima Akram Chaudhry’s play has frequently changed; with actors like Farhan Saeed, Usman Mukhtar, and Ali Rehman Khan; previously being brought on board.

The Chupke Chupke actor and Sana Javed would portray the main protagonists, according to Suno Chanda’s writer.

Fans have been quite interested in the drama serial’s casting. Farhan Saeed was supposed to take care of it first before. He was replaced by Usman Mukhtar after he left the drama, and after he quit too, Farhan came back.

Ali Rehman Khan’s name was then brought up after the actor who played Badshah Begum departed the serial once more. However, Osman Khalid Butt has now been formally introduced as the new lead.

The two will be seen together for the first time in the forthcoming drama. Drama directed by Amin Iqbal and produced by Momina Duraid was written by “Ishq Jalebi” author Saima Akram Chaudhry.

