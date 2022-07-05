Scandinavian airline declares bankruptcy as pilots are on strike

Scandinavian aircraft SAS has sought financial protection assurance in the United States.

Aircraft’s Chief Executive Anko van der Werff said strike activity by pilots affected its monetary position.

SAS discussed with the lenders another $700 million of financing to support its operations. Advertisement

Scandinavian airline SAS has sought financial protection assurance in the United States. To help speed up rebuilding plans, it said that advance notice strike activity by pilots had affected its monetary position and liquidity.

Wage talks between SAS and its pilots imploded on Monday. Setting off a strike that adds to traverse Europe as the pinnacle summer excursion period starts.

However, it sped up the carrier’s choice to petition for Chapter 11 liquidation security in the United States. The aircraft’s Chief Executive Anko van der Werff said at a question and answer session on Tuesday.

The organization said in an explanation that it would keep on serving its clients all through the chapter 11 cycle.

It said the motivation behind the documenting was to speed up a rebuilding plan declared in February.

Advertisement

They rebuild the organization’s obligation commitments. Also, reconfigure its airplane armada, and arise with a huge capital infusion,” SAS said in an explanation.

During the pandemic, other non-US carriers including Avianca (AVH), Aeromexico, and Philippine Airlines have utilized the Chapter 11 interaction to rework contracts with key providers.

Read More: Personal information of billions of Chinese people was exposed