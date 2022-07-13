Shanghai fears fresh lockdown as millions test for Covid in heat

Millions of Shanghai residents lined up Tuesday for Covid tests.

They feared another mass lockdown due to rising instances.

The city of 25 million ended its citywide lockdown in early June.

Advertisement

Despite the heat, millions of Shanghai people lined up Tuesday for Covid tests. They feared another mass lockdown due to rising instances and an infectious Omicron subvariant.

Shanghai officials ordered two rounds of testing after a new BA.5.2.1 subvariant however found on July 8.

China, the only large country with a zero-Covid policy, is concerned about BA.5.

Beijing, Dalian, and Xi’an have reported new Omicron subvariants.

Heatwaves increase limitations and cases. Shanghai’s highest red alert however issued Sunday as temperatures exceeded 40°C (104 Fahrenheit).

During bulk testing, residents in long lines and Covid personnel in airtight PPE gear struggle with the heat.

Advertisement

Photos of Covid workers in hazmat suits sitting on ice blocks went viral on Chinese social media. Health experts warned outside workers could experience heatstroke.

After a karaoke bar epidemic in Shanghai, infections soared. 400 in 10 days.

As the virus spreads, business hub fears grow. People had to stay home for two months.

The city of 25 million ended its citywide lockdown in early June, but it has kept severe precautions in places, such as frequent testing and closing out Covid-affected compounds.

240 medium- or high-risk Shanghai neighborhoods were locked down Tuesday.

Also Read Djokovic desires to play in Australian Open one year from now Novak Djokovic is trusting Australia will change its COVID-19. Immunization administers and...