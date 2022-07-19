Shilpa shetty reviews R Madhavans rocketry.

Advertisement
Shilpa Shetty who enjoys a massive fan following, took to the stories section of Instagram and shared a still from the film and penned her review. It read, “#rocketry a must watch cinematic genius @actormaddy so proud of you what a film!!! it was an emotional wreck. Loved every bit #nambinarayan sir you are such a HERO. best film I have seen in long time”.

R Madhavan is on top of the world because his first movie as a director, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which he also stars in, is getting good reviews from both audiences and critics. The movie came out on July 1, and people are saying good things about it. Right now, it has a 9.3 rating on IMDb. Now, actress Shilpa Shetty has joined the group and written a lovely review of R Madhavan’s movie.

To note, R Madhavan played the role of the decorated aerospace engineer from ISRO, Nambi Narayanan for his biopic, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film also marked his debut as a director. The film also features Shah Rukh Khan playing a cameo role in the Hindi and English versions of the drama, while Suriya in the South versions of the flick.

Indian Police Force is Shilpa Shetty’s next film. Sidharth Malhotra will portray a Delhi Police officer in the Rohit Shetty-directed action series. Shilpa, Sidharth, and Rohit will make their OTT debuts with the eight-part series. Rohit’s police universe flicks include Singham, Singham 2, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. The event honours police officers’ selfless devotion, uncompromising commitment, and ardent patriotism.

